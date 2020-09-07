expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Karen Marie Johnson, 78

By Daily Herald

Published 7:35 am Monday, September 7, 2020

Margaret Condon, 91

Karen Marie Johnson, age 78 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth in Rochester, Minnesota. Karen was born December 23, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was raised by her parents Harold and Lillian (Horning) Olsen. Karen graduated from Albert Lea High School before attending post-secondary classes in business. Karen married Dale Johnson on May 21, 1960 at the First Methodist Church in Albert Lea. Karen and Dale farmed their entire married life. Karen also worked in bookkeeping and did some cashier work for a local grocery store. Most recently she was working at Fleet Farm in customer service. Karen was a member of Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending her time watching her children exhibit registered Holstein and watching her son Joey showing his Belgium Draft Horses. She collected Dairy Cattle Memorabilia and American Fostoria Glassware. Karen will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Kathie) Johnson of Sioux City, IA, daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Blooming Prairie; twin sister, Kathy Palmer of Rochester, MN; step-granddaughter, Kendall (Taylor) Hansen of St. Ansgar, IA; step-grandson, Kyle (Priscilla) Diggens of Austin; four step-great-grandchildren, Jolene and Blair, Kylee and Averie; nephews, Jimmy (Roxanne) Palmer and Brian Palmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lillian Olsen; her son, Joel “Joey” Johnson; brother- in- law, Erwin Palmer.

A private funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church with Leandra Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will follow the service in Red Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Karen’s memory can be directed to the family or to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress

News

Minnesota Supreme Court expected to expedite voter-aid case

Health

5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Mower County

Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test