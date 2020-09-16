expand
September 16, 2020

Karen K. Skjeveland, 77

By Daily Herald

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Karen K. Skjeveland, 77

Age 77, of Cottage Grove, MN

Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma

Passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms at their home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Claire “Doc”; children, Tracy and Troy; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; and ten siblings. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, golfing, and traveling. Karen cherished time with her grandchildren more than anything. She will be greatly missed by all. Private family services are being held. Funeral arrangements with Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, MN, 651-459-2483 www.kokfuneralhome.com

