expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

John F. “Jack” Dunlop, 82

By Daily Herald

Published 9:40 am Monday, September 21, 2020

John F. “Jack” Dunlop, 82

John F. “Jack” Dunlop, age 82, of Austin, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after battling a rare neurological disease the last three years.

Jack was born November 30, 1937 in Austin to Hugh and Engelberta (Winkels) Dunlop. He grew up in Austin and graduated from St. Augustine High School. After graduation, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He married the love of his life, Marlys A. Ruud on July 11, 1959 and together they raised five daughters, Sheri, Cindy, Laurie, Joni, and Kari. Jack enjoyed camping, traveling, crafting, and golfing but his passion was spending time with his family and friends. He was blessed with many friends.

Jack worked at IBM in Rochester for nearly 50 years and retired as Division Manager. He was also an active member at Queen of Angels Catholic Church and a member of the Northwestern Singers. He served as a board member at Queen of Angels, Calvary Cemetery, Austin Utilities, and the Austin Senior Center. He also taught and the Vo-Tech. Jack volunteered his time with many organizations over the years and was a mentor with the SCORE program as well as being a mentor to young and old alike.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marlys Dunlop, Austin, MN; daughters, Sheri (Jim) Fedson, North Mankato, MN, Cindy (Greg) Uher, Union, KY, Laurie (Scott) Goodew, Owatonna, MN, Joni (Don) Starry, Becker, MN, Kari (Marc) Gale, Rosemount, MN; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (John) Felten, Marjorie Petersen, Nancy (Cliff) Reed, Tom (Lisa) Dunlop; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Dunlop, Janet (Daniel) Bauer; brother-in-law, Clarence Horejsi; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Robert; sister, Deborah Horejsi; brothers-in-law, Roger Petersen, Giles Baldus, Donald Ruud, and Richard Ruud; sisters-in-law, Judy Dunlop and Sandra Ruud.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raul Silva officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday at Mayer Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #91 and VFW Post #1216.

Jack was a friend and neighbor to all and always willing to lend a hand. He was beloved, always had a smile on his face, a story to share, and willing to listen and learn all about you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Queen of Angels Catholic Church, the Austin Senior Center, or Mayo Hospice.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Health

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

Local Government

County Board District 2 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

News

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return

Mower County

Busy conservation year in Root River uplands

Local Government

Tax levy, CARES election funds on council agenda

Mower County

Next MCHS Lunchbox History to focus on COVID-19 History Project

Education

APS makes case for referendum

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need

Mower County

County Board District 1 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

Business

Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Over 1,600 arrested during DWI enforcement period

Mower County

Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

News

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Mower County

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

News

Absentee and early voting begin in Minnesota