James Erwin Stewart, 67, of Austin, Minnesota passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

James – known by all as Jim – was born November 2nd, 1952 in Rochester, MN to Richard and Mary (Bowen) Stewart. He was the oldest of eleven siblings.

Imperfectly consistent; a man with little ego and yet one who always took pride in his work, he served in the U.S. Army and retired from both the Burlington Northern Railroad as well as Hormel Foods. He loved unconditionally and did his best to be a good father, grandfather, son, brother, husband and friend. Jim is survived by his wife Cindy; children: Tara, Brandon (Sookie), James (Micayla), Daniel, and Lydia (Luis); grandchildren: Esmeralda, Elizabeth, Isabel, Isaiah, Elissia, Maxwell, Gaius, and Elliana; great grandchild: Rafael; mother Mary; s iblings: Marie (John) Dahl, Louise (Don) Hague, Gale Stewart, Michael (Lori) Stewart, Mark (Marie) Stewart, Bruce (Betsy) Stewart, Sandra (Terry) Easley, Ted Stewart, William (Lynette) Stewart and Joseph (Judy) Stewart; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.

A graveside service was held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 18, at Oakwood Cemetery surrounded by family.

