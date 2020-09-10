expand
September 10, 2020

Jacob Noah Shaw, 24

By Daily Herald

Published 8:11 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

Jacob Noah Shaw, 24

Jacob Noah Shaw

11/06/96 to 09/01/20

Fortunately, the Sun Has a Wonderfully Glorious Habit of Rising Every Morning

It is with heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Jacob Noah Shaw. It is never easy dealing with the loss of a friend or family member, and it is only compounded when the loss is unexpected and senseless. There will be a Memorial Service at the Walker City Park on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4pm. There will also be a Remembrance Celebration honoring Jacob at Zona Rosa in Walker starting at 7pm.

Jacob had a genuine “old soul.” He was caring and compassionate and put other people’s needs above his own. He was accepting of everyone and open minded. He was always quick with a hug for anyone that needed it. Jacob’s smile was contagious, could light up the room and warmed hearts. He has been described as a “goofball,” who loved to make people laugh. Jacob was intelligent, he could carry on in-depth discussions about a broad range of topics. He was quiet and observant. One of Jacob’s friends recently said, “He made the world bright and calm and it will now be dimmer from the loss of his light.”

Jacob was born in Austin, Minnesota where he lived with his mom, Valerie and sister, Kayla Jacobsen until adolescence. Jacob moved to Walker, Minnesota to live with his dad, Jed Shaw. Jacob then alternated between his mom and dads but lived primarily in Walker.

Jacob is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Dale & Connie Mossman, Ivadel Meester & Bud Shaw, Kenneth & Leona Vietor, Arthur & Marilyn Jackson, and great uncle Terry Mossman.

He is survived by his mother, Valerie Jacobsen; father, Jed Shaw; sister, Kayla Jacobsen; step-father, Jason Tieskotter; step-father, Dustin Jacobsen; step sisters, Taylar Tieskotter & Alexis & Alexis’ husband Derek Bartness, paternal grandparents, Sherry & Phil Hannem and J.R. & Linda Shaw; maternal grandparents, Steve & Mya Vietor; aunts and uncles, Jay Shaw, Justin & Shannon Shaw and Tina Hannem, Kim & Jim Tischer and Jon & Sherry Vietor; cousins, Justice Shaw, Jackson Shaw, Kayla Shaw, Caiden Koplitz, Dylan, Ella & Kara Tischer, Logan & Matthew Neumann and Jonny Vietor. And of course, last but not least his beloved dog and possibly best friend, Tuco.

