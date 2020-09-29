expand
September 29, 2020

Ida Foster, 84

Published 8:22 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Ida Mae Foster, 84, of Brownsdale, MN passed away on September 26, 2020, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield.

Ida was born on September 26, 1936, the daughter of Everett and Velma (Ohland) Farrell in Clotho, MN. She graduated from Austin High School in 1953 and married Marvin Foster on June 16, 1956, in Brownsdale. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Brownsdale and was active in the Ladies Aid, Church Circles, Christian Women, Bible Study and the Red Hats. Her hobbies were scrapbooking, gardening, baking, spending time with family and grandchildren, traveling to Branson and Arkansas. Ida was city clerk for several years in Brownsdale.

Ida is survived by her children, Tammy (Cayne) Zwickey, Owatonna, MN; Kari Adams, Austin, MN; Terry (Gina) Foster, Hayfield, MN; Jeff (Holly) Foster, Brownsdale, MN; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Velma Farrell, husband, Marvin Foster, sisters, Mary Lowe, Betty Playle, infant sister, Irene Farrell, and brother, John Farrell.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield. There will be a private family funeral service at the United Methodist Church in Brownsdale on Thursday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.

Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing, and the wearing of face masks at the visitation. Blessed be her memory.

