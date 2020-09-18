Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

Highway 251 between Highway 218 and Interstate 35 reopened to traffic Sept. 16 after crews completed a culvert replacement, but motorists should still expect short delays as paving work continues, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Paving, rumble strips and striping are some of the remaining tasks that are being completed. Motorists on Hwy 251 will encounter flaggers who will stop traffic where paving is taking place before safely allowing them to pass.

Work is expected to be complete by mid-October.

Project benefits

• Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Hwy 251 from I-35 east to Hwy 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

•Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

• Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

• Improving ADA access in Hollandale

• Replacing guardrail on Hwy 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the $7.1 million project. Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.