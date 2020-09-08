expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

Hulne: Packers have the familiar look of a contender

By Rocky Hulne

Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

One of the best aspects of some fall sports being allowed has been that it meant that the Austin boys soccer team gets to do their thing again.

The No. 3 ranked Packers are once again loaded with talent as they have outscored their first two opponents 20-1 as they prepare for a showdown at Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Austin is looking every bit a Big Nine contender as Henry Tolbert has been shaking off defenders and finishing goals, Andres Garcia has gracefully weaved through defenses and made plays for his team and starting keeper Casey Berg is yet to allow a goal.

Not only do the Packers feature a lineup that has those three extremely talented captains, the team also has plenty of younger players on the rise.

Two names for Packer fans to get used to will be eighth graders Aiden Martinez and Joel Thwang, who are sure to be big playmakers for years to come. Martinez and Thwang each didn’t blink in their first varsity game at Art Hass Stadium last week. They both showed they are ready to play under the bright lights as they each scored one goal.

The power the Packers have in soccer is not going anywhere anytime soon, but it will be a bummer that this year’s Packers aren’t able to compete in some sort of postseason. I believe a state tournament is probably out of the question with the limited postseason time the MSHSL has allotted, but it would be great if this group could go after a fourth straight Big Nine title.

Right now, it looks like the Packers would have to try and go out and win every time they take the field. They will have to remain focused, disciplined and motivated, while there are more than the usual amount of distractions this fall.

News

Gun sales up, ammunition supplies limited in Minnesota

News

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health

Mower breaks 1,200 cases, state surpasses 80K

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress