Hulne: Coming up for air

We are week into the fall sports season and so far things have been pretty good for area athletes.

The Austin girls tennis team started off by winning their first two matches of the season for the first time in as long as I can remember and the Packer girls swimming and diving team was able to host its first ever ‘virtual’ meet at Bud Higgins Pool.

While no fans, where allowed at the swim meet, the tennis team drew a pretty sizeable crowd on a Friday afternoon and the spirits were high for all who were involved.

Getting back to competing, in any way shape or form, will serve as a much needed mental boost for all of the athletes who have been stuck in pause for the last five months. I can’t stress enough how much physical activity can break the cloud of boredom for youngsters, while also providing an outlet.

This generation has seen plenty of adversity and it’s nice for them to get a chance to take a deep breath, go out and forget their troubles for a couple of hours while competing in a sport they love.

As we begin the school year, I’m hopeful that everyone can do their part to keep the season and in class learning going as long as possible.

Much like a sporting even, everyone will have to do their part. Wear a mask in public, avoid large crowds, and give everyone their space, because we all need a little time to breathe.