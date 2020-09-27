Hormel Foods achieves packaging reduction goal

Hormel Foods Corporation announced the launch of its 14th annual corporate responsibility (CR) report late this last week.

“As part of Our Food Journey, we focus on producing food responsibly for customers and consumers around the world by investing in our people and partners; improving communities and the world; and creating products that improve the lives of others,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “In 2019, we continued to make outstanding progress in the achievement of our corporate responsibility goals. The recognition we receive as a top corporate citizen is due to the incredible efforts of our inspired team, who continually looks for new ways to apply innovation to our sustainability efforts.”

Hormel Foods was once again named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility magazine. In addition, the company was recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes and a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times.

Highlights of the company’s progress in 2019 include:

After surpassing its goals to reduce solid waste sent to landfills, water use and nonrenewable energy use by 10 percent by 2020 in previous years, the company continued to implement projects to achieve further reductions. The company also surpassed its goal to reduce product packaging by 25 million pounds by 2020.

To ensure its high standards for animal care are being met throughout its supply chain, more than 1,800 audits were conducted. In 2019, Hormel Foods made a commitment to report the antibiotic usage for some of the farms in its supply chain. This report will be published in January of 2021, and the company will share its report and recommendations through this pilot project with others in the industry.

Hormel Foods launched over 500 new retail and foodservice items, with many targeted toward our sodium reduction and clean-label initiative efforts.

Hormel Foods continues to place great emphasis on its inclusion and diversity efforts and has nine employee resource groups in place. The company also continues to put the safety of its employees first by focusing on training, audits and improving its safety performance year over year.

Hormel Foods donated $7 million in cash and products. This includes $5.9 million in donations to fight hunger, its donation of 2.5 million cans of SPAMMY (a shelf-stable poultry product to help prevent childhood malnutrition in Guatemala), and more than $780,000 in education donations.

“I would like to thank all of our team members as well as our partners and suppliers, as it takes everyone working together to achieve these outstanding results,” Snee said. “And while we celebrate these achievements, we realize there is more to accomplish on this journey. In fact, we look forward to advancing our efforts even more and announcing our new corporate To view the entire report, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Hormel adds new breakfast items

The makers of Hormel Black Label bacon products announced the launch of Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites and Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos breakfast items.

The new offerings are designed to appeal to consumers who want a high-quality, easy-to-prepare breakfast option with protein. Both product lines come in assorted varieties.

Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites Breakfast Items:

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon breakfast item has 16 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 5 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel Black Label bacon, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs.

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Chorizo has 14 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 6 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel chorizo, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese with cage-free eggs.

The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon and Sausage breakfast item has 15 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and 5 grams of carbs per serving and features Hormel Black Label bacon and Hormel sausage, along with cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs.

Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Breakfast Items:

The Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Pancakes with Bacon & Syrup breakfast item is ideal for consumers who don’t want eggs but still want a breakfast with protein. It comes with four mini pancakes, two strips of Hormel Black Label bacon and a cup of maple syrup for pouring or dipping.

The Hormel Black Label Breakfast Combos Sausage with Pancakes & Syrup breakfast item is another option for consumers who don’t want eggs but still want a breakfast with protein. It comes with four mini pancakes, two Hormel Black Label sausage patties and a cup of maple syrup for pouring or dipping.

For additional information on all Hormel Black Label bacon products, including, recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.