September 9, 2020

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

By Daily Herald

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Mower County Historical Society is offering a weekend open house of the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, also known as Booth Post 130, in Grand Meadow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

This annual open house allows visitors a chance to see inside the building, which is normally only open by appointment.

The exhibit in the GAR Hall teaches visitors about the Grand Army of the Republic and its role among Union veterans after the Civil War.

“I think people will be surprised by how relevant the issues from the late 1860s are today,” said MCHS Curator Jaimie Timm. “Today, many returning veterans face the same problems experienced by Union veterans 150 years ago.”

The GAR Hall in Grand Meadow, built in 1891 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, has been in the care of the MCHS since 1960.

The GAR Hall takes about 30 minutes to tour and is self-guided. MCHS Executive Director Randal Forster will be on-hand to answer questions. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing best practices.

Admission is free; donations are always welcome. Please visit www.mowercountyhistory.org or call 507-437-6082 for more information.

Please note that due to the historical nature of the building, it is not handicap accessible.

