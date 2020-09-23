expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Having a Ball: Hayfield brings the community together with wiffle ball

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

HAYFIELD — For all they cared, Rylan Nelson and Brady Dick may have just won the world series.

The two Hayfield youths sported a hot dog mascot on their shirts as they played for the Grizzly Gladiators and went through the youth circuit to win the junior title at the 18th Annual Hayfield Wiffle Ball Tournament in Hayfield Saturday.

The Gladiators played with and against their friends throughout the day and when they were finished, they went over to watch the high school players and adults battle it off in the senior division to watch their role models put on a  display of wind-aided-homers, leaping catches and all-round good fun.

While the only rewards for the winners were t-shirts and bragging rights, Nelson was pretty pumped about the Gladiators’ victory.

“We get competitive with each other. I can’t even say what it means to win it,” Nelson said.

Baseball was grounded out in Minnesota last spring and the summer only saw limited action for youth and high school players, but a day of wiffle ball had Dick thinking about getting back on the diamond again.

“I’ve been thinking about the wiffle ball tournament for weeks and weeks,” Dick said. “It’s kind of like baseball.  Baseball is the best sport. I can’t wait to get back to it.”

Baseball has especially grown in Hayfield in recent years as the Vikings earned their first ever state berth in the spring of 2019. Hayfield would’ve been a contender again in 2020 had the season not been called off.

Hayfield head baseball and girls basketball coach Kasey Krekling was one of the founders of the Wiffle Ball Tournament and he had some of his Viking baseball and basketball players competing on Saturday. Krekling’s team,  which featured recent Hayfield grads, ended up winning the title over a team that featured current Hayfield students. The win was properly celebrated, but Krekling was more excited about the camaraderie on the field and the funds that were raised to fight lymphoma cancer.

The wiffle ball tournament is usually held during the Hay Days Celebration in the summer, but it was moved to the fall  this year due to COVID-19.

“We didn’t feel right doing it at that time with everything being canceled, so we moved it to a later date and it worked out,” Krekling said. “It was a beautiful day for wiffle ball. It’s good to see everybody, everybody’s having a good time and we’re raising money for a good cause. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Krekling said the tournament made the week at school a little bit more interesting.

“There was some fun banter in the hallways this week between me and some of the kids,” he said. “No one takes it too seriously and it’s not about who wins. It’s about having fun. “

Hayfield grad Mat Walters once played baseball for Krekling in high school and he began playing in the annual wiffle ball tournament when he was in elementary school. He was on Krekling’s winning team on Saturday, and he enjoyed every bit of it.

“I wanted to beat them more than I’d like to admit,” Walters said. “You get down in the game, you kind of want to come back and win. When I was in their shoes and I was younger, we really wanted to win.”

The tournament had players as young as eight and as old as their 30s. In year’s past, it has players as old as 50.

The tournament drew players of all ages. Photo provided

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees

News

High court vacancy adds ‘urgency’ to Minnesota legislative races

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail inmate receives drug charges

Education

3 more school board candidates look at referendum, other issues that impact APS

Local Government

Council sets tax levy increase at four percent

News

Fall colors emerge just in time for the start of autumn

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escaping custody

Brownsdale

Club News: Jay Leno’s garage?

News

Ginsburg’s style was more than a subtle courtroom statement

Education

College Accolades

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200K

Health

County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

News

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

News

First-time gardeners discover canning

Law Enforcement

Police seeking driver that struck bicyclist

News

2 injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine appointments in Southeast Minnesota

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Health

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

Local Government

County Board District 2 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

News

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return