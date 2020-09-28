GMLOS runners take third at home

The Grand Meadow LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland boys and girls cross country teams each took third place at a home triangular at Cedar River Golf Course in Adams Friday.

Christian Hjelmen took fifth for the GMLOS boys and McKenna Hendrickson took sixth for the GMLOS girls.

BOYS RESULTS

LARP 19; 2. Chatfield 51; 3. GMLOS 64

GMLOS: Christian Hjelmen (fifth, 18:47.30); Cohen Wiste (11th, 19:50.30); Cameron Ruechel (14th, 20:43.30); Erik Shaw (16th, 21:23.70); Brendon Arndorfer (18th, 22:43.80); Teague Alden (19th, 22:49.10)

GIRLS RESULTS

Chatfield 25; 2. LARP 46; 3. GMLOS 49

GMLOS: McKenna Hendrickson (sixth, 23:05.20); Lauren Queensland (eighth, 23:34.60); Namoi Warmka (ninth, 23:50.70); Hailey Hindt (12th, 24:24.50); Kendyl Queensland (14th, 24:35.90); Aubrie Schneider (16th, 24:52.70)