Get to Know: Southland senior Christian Hjelmen

Christian Hjelmen is a senior on the GMLOS cross country team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in cross country basketball and track and field.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory is one time at cross country practice we went on a long run and got stuck running in the rain.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports have taught me that it is always about being better than everyone else but about improving and pushing yourself.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My biggest sports role model is (USA Paralympian medalist) Hunter Woodhall because he has overcome a lot of adversity in his life and has found ways to overcome it.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would have a conversation with Will Ferrell.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I have had to overcome is adapting to the pandemic.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is being a comedian.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is wings.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: After high school I would like to either major in accounting or financing and minor in the other.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: I feel like it is tough living through a pandemic and that you have to overcome a lot of adversity but I feel like it makes us more adaptable.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?