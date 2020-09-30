Get to Know: Siri Ansorge

Siri Ansorge is a senior on the Austin girls tennis team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in tennis, studio dance and ping pong.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory for tennis would have to be the bus rides to and from meets. They always are so memorable.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports have taught me how to be a good sport, a team player and to uplift the teammates around me.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My sports role model isn’t someone famous, and it isn’t just one person. My sports role models are my teammates, the Schmitt girls (Chloe, Reanna and Grace). They all are phenomenal players who uplift others, play hard, and also know when to have fun. They have an amazing sports/fun balance at practice and meets.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone, it would have to be one of the coaches of some of the best tennis players around. To hear what tips and tricks they use for their players, that would be very interesting.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I’ve had a bad back my whole life because of scoliosis, so I’m prone to back injuries. In both dance and tennis, I have had to learn to listen to my body and give it time to heal before trying to dance/play again.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to work in the health industry and help to heal others.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is crêpes.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: After high school, I plan to attend a 4-year university.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: I try to look at this time during this pandemic as a learning experience for ourselves. We have been given the chance to learn more about ourselves and to grow from our new challenges and experiences.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: During the pandemic, I have really been getting into yoga and mindfulness. I have also attempted to pick up sewing.