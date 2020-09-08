Get to Know: Hayfield senior Gracie Becker

Gracie Becker is a senior on the Hayfield cross country team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country and track and field.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: The Lake City cross country meet when it was insanely hot and humid, but we got to swim after the race, so it was worth it.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: That having a supportive foundation of teammates can take you far.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kortney Ross; she’s a pole vaulter from San Diego and I‘ve learned a lot from her, especially how to keep going when you feel stuck and aren’t improving in your sport.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Juice Wrld; he was so talented and I feel like he had so much more to say and I wish we could’ve heard it.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I’ve always known I’m not the best at sports, but the biggest obstacle was embracing that and to continue working hard to reach my goals.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: One where I can help others.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Enchiladas!!

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To attend college and major in English.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Weird. Thinking about how much our lives have changed but it’s just normal life now.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: Rollerblading!