expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

Get to Know: Hayfield senior Gracie Becker

By Rocky Hulne

Published 8:33 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Gracie Becker is a senior on the Hayfield cross country team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country and track and field.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: The Lake City cross country meet when it was insanely hot and humid, but we got to swim after the race, so it was worth it.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: That having a supportive foundation of teammates can take you far.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kortney Ross; she’s a pole vaulter from San Diego and I‘ve learned a lot from her, especially how to keep going when you feel stuck and aren’t improving in your sport. 

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Juice Wrld; he was so talented and I feel like he had so much more to say and I wish we could’ve heard it.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I’ve always known I’m not the best at sports, but the biggest obstacle was embracing that and to continue working hard to reach my goals.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: One where I can help others. 

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Enchiladas!!

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To attend college and major in English. 

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Weird. Thinking about how much our lives have changed but it’s just normal life now.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown? 

A: Rollerblading! 

 

News

Gun sales up, ammunition supplies limited in Minnesota

News

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health

Mower breaks 1,200 cases, state surpasses 80K

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress