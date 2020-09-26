expand
September 26, 2020

Jackson Marsh. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Get to Know: Breaking 5 minute mark stands out for Marsh

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Jackson Marsh is a senior on the Austin cross country team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country, swimming and track.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Probably my first time breaking five minutes in the mile at the Big Nine meet in my ninth grade year. I think I ran something like 4:59.1. To barely break 5 was very exciting.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: To always keep pushing to achieve your goals. I’ve always set lofty goals for myself, not only in sports but in life and sports have taught me that even though they may seem lofty at the start, that hard work and dedication can help you reach them.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah. He is probably the most proven winner in distance running and even when he seems defeated in any race, he is always able to go that little bit extra and pull out the win.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I’m currently reading a book about Alexander Hamilton and I would definitely want to have one with him. I think he would have a lot of good advice about overcoming struggle and finding success in life.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Bouncing back from injuries and other setbacks. I had a pretty difficult junior year where I was hurt for a lot of my cross country and swimming season. I really got down about this, but I had to tell myself that it was just one year and that I could come back stronger. I used this as motivation and I had one of my best summers ever for training and am hoping for great things my senior year.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Marine biologist.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Chicken wings.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Right now I’m planning to attend a 4-year university here in Minnesota and study biology. I plan to continue running at the collegiate level as well.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Its definitely been tricky for someone like me who is a social person and I love to be around people. I have had to learn to adapt to some of the new normal in life.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: This may not count as a skill but I did run a mile in blue jeans for fun with some of my teammates and I almost broke five minutes in that race so I may have to try that again in the future.

