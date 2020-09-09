expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

By Daily Herald

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The first-ever Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade will still offer people the chance at their yearly turkey leg.

The parade is a drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite festival foods. There will be exciting entertainment, featured artisans, and a chance to support Minnesota’s great Renaissance tradition from the comfort and safety of your vehicle!

Get ready for royal parade. Photo by Michael Jamieson

Join the parade on weekends Sept. 19 through Oct. 4, plus Friday, Oct. 2.

Vehicles will follow the same 2.5-mile, one-way route directly through the realm. Plan for a multi-hour experience on your visit to the village with tasty treats, free fun, games, and activities including in vehicle games like trivia, Festival Find It and a carriage costume contest along the way.

The parade will have a limited number of tickets sold. All tickets must be purchased online and will be sold for specific dates and arrival times. Each vehicle is $20 (sales tax included). Purchase your tickets early in order to reserve your preferred date and time.

As a thank-you for attending the event, each vehicle will receive a Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade goodie bag filled with surprises from sponsors and partners.

Puke will be back in Minnesota for the Festival on Parade and will surely try your patience and induce carloads of laughter.

Indulge in your favorite Festival foods including: Turkey Legs, Unicorn Cake, Cheese Curds, Apple Dumplings, French Fries and much more. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Food service will be conducted at vehicle windows following health and safety protocols.

A full menu and pricing can be found at www.renaissancefest.com/parade/menu/

ONLINE: Tickets are on sale now at: https://red.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&w=f472e5d39a2dea45cd9d04f63ad513e3. Tickets will be sold for specific days and arrival times.

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to soliciting detective posing as minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail time, probation for man who sexually abused underage boy

News

Records shed light on National Guard call-up during May chaos

News

Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing in Clearwater County

Education

Winona St. self-quarantines its campus for two weeks

News

Pandemic, ‘Floyd effect’ hamper Minneapolis crime prevention efforts