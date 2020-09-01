expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

Freeborn County Road 26 reopens as culvert replacement project moves west on Highway 251

By Daily Herald

Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Motorists can begin traveling on Freeborn County Road 26 west of Hollandale after crews completed a culvert replacement that had detoured the county road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The county road has reopened after being detoured for approximately two weeks. The detour was part of a project on Highway 251 that is replacing culverts, repairs at a bridge and repaving the highway between Interstate 35 and Highway 218.

A detour on Highway 251 continues between Hollandale and I-35.

The detour affects traffic west of Hollandale Highway 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Highway 251.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

• Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County;

• Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35;

• Replacing culvert/pipes along the route;

• Improving ADA access in Hollandale;

• Replacing guardrail on Highway 251; and

• Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October.

News

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Mower County

Freeborn County Road 26 reopens as culvert replacement project moves west on Highway 251

Health

25-30 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after shots fired Monday night

News

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Education

Minn. Catholic schools begin to open their doors for in-person learning

Health

The Hormel Institute welcomes Dr. Robert Clarke

Agriculture

Fertilizer rules to start this week, but will they curb Minn. groundwater’s nitrate problem?

Health

Mower no longer in top 10 for cumulative Minnesota COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Dexter barn lost in Monday morning fire

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Nearly 2,000 more cases over the weekend

Agriculture

U of M, MN Beef Council conducting beef pathways survey

News

Red Cross offering classes on coping with stress

News

DNR maintains aggressive response to CWD while adjusting for COVID-19

Mower County

Paramount to get new roof and sprinkler system

News

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July

News

GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates

Mower County

Long haul tourism

Mower County

College students’ research at The Hormel Institute

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Austin City Council – Second and Third Ward

Business

Mower County COVID-19 Relief Fund application deadline is Monday

Mower County

Birds of a Feather: Families come together to set pheasants free

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with threatening and assaulting pregnant woman

News

Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes