Fourth death reported from COVID-19 over the weekend

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported that a fourth person has died from complications related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The person was living in a long term care facility and was between the ages of 75-79 according to Pam Kellogg, Mower County Health and Human Service Division manager. The death was reported on Saturday.

Kellogg also reported that around 30 cases are still active in the county.

There were 16 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,238.

Statewide, Minnesota reported 643 new cases on Monday for a total of 84,949. Three more deaths were reported bringing that total to 1,922.

To date there have been 6,954 hospitalized because of COVID-19 with 233 in hospitals currently and 135 in intensive care units.

Neighboring counties report: Dodge (181), Fillmore (92), Freeborn (461, 2 deaths), Olmsted (2,187, 26 deaths) and Steele (497, 2 deaths).