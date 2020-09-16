expand
September 16, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Four new COVID case reported in Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,249.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (181), Fillmore (96), Freeborn (465, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,217, 26 deaths) and Steele (498, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 513 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 85,813. Of those, an estimated 79,583 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,743,611 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Wednesday, 244 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,933. Of those, 1,402 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

 

