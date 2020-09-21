Football and volleyball seasons will now begin Sept. 28

There will be football and volleyball this fall.

The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a motion to return football and volleyball to the fall activities season.

Football will have a 10-week season with six regular season games. The season officially begins Sept. 28 and it will end Nov. 28. The first games will kick off on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The postseason, which will will last two weeks, will be set on an Oct. 1 meeting.

Volleyball will begin on Sept. 28 with the first match being held on Oct. 8. The season will include 14 matches.

The vote for football was 15-3 and the vote for volleyball was 14-4.

The MSHSL board had voted to move football and volleyball to the spring in early August.