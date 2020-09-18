expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Diane Lothson, 82

Diane Lothson, 82

By Daily Herald

Published 5:52 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Diane Lothson, 82

Age 82, formerly of North St. Paul, MN. Passed away on September 10, 2020 from Congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by parents, Fred & Mildred Alford; husband Roger Lothson; sister Donna Brady; brother David Alford; stepson Randall Nott.  Survived by daughter Lisa Lothson (Joe Dailey); son Eric Lothson; stepchildren Lori Nott and Jeff Nott; one niece and 4 nephews. Memorial Service Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Open House 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Gardens of Castle Rock, 26601 Chippendale Ave., Northfield MN 55057. Outdoor venue with social distancing practices applied. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Episcopal Homes Foundation (www.Episcopalhomes.org) Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Over 1,600 arrested during DWI enforcement period

Mower County

Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

News

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Mower County

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

News

Absentee and early voting begin in Minnesota

News

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

Health

MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

News

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk

Health

Four new COVID case reported in Mower County

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect