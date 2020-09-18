Dean Alan Attleson, 61

Dean Alan Attleson , age 61 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away suddenly Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home in Austin. Dean was born February 28, 1959 to Donald and Betty (Young) Attleson in Charles City, Iowa. He grew up in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Dean graduated from New Hampton High School in New Hampton, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Mary Knutson in 1979, for 17 years resulting in five wonderful children. He worked as a welder for many places over the years. Dean was a member of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he was very proud of. In his spare time, Dean enjoyed fishing, camping, farming, collecting German Beer Steins and other collectibles. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Attleson of Rochester, MN; sons, Michael Dean Attleson of Lyle, MN, Nicholas (Melody) Attleson and their children Kevin, CJ, Makayla, Maci, and Tyler all of Austin, MN, Travis Attleson and his children Hayden, Kahler, and Audrina all of Lansing MN, Dusty (Jessica) Attleson and their children Arabella, Gianna, Abraham, and Juliet all of Austin, MN; daughter, Elizabeth Attleson and her children Clayton, Eli, and Kellina all of Huntington, TX; brothers, Joe (Sandy) Attleson of Kasson, MN, John (Kandi) Attleson of Fredericksburg, IA, Dennis Attleson of MN; sister, Vanessa (Jay) King of Rochester, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Attleson; grandson, Abel Attleson (son of Travis); and grandparents.

Private burial will be at Jerico Lutheran Cemetery, Jerico, Iowa, with a graveside service on Wednesday, September 23rd 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 25th 2020; services at 11:00 am, luncheon to follow, at the Izaak Walton Cabin, Todd Park in Austin, Minnesota.