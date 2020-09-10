expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

By Daily Herald

Published 1:50 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 389 as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

It’s just over 100 more cases than what was reported yesterday, when state health officials warned that the lower case numbers were mostly likely because of delays in reporting from the Labor Day weekend.

At the same time, the state’s number of deaths rose to 1,884 with the report of 15 new deaths. There are 257 people currently hospitalized as of today with 138 in ICUs across the state. ICU numbers are one of the metrics state health officials use to gauge the progress of COVID-19 in the state.

Mower County added three new cases for a total of 1,219, keeping with a trend over the last few weeks of low daily case counts.

Totals in neighboring counties include: Dodge (170), Fillmore (89), Freeborn (441, 1 death), Olmsted (2,147, 26 deaths), Steele (488, 2 deaths).

Nationwide, the death count from COVID-19 creeps ever closer to 200,000 dead, currently sitting at 191,168 out of cumulative 6,370,081 cases, according to John Hopkins University.

News

Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

Mower County

‘It’s really a one team approach’

Health

COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

News

US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to soliciting detective posing as minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail time, probation for man who sexually abused underage boy