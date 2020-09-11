expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Austin’s Sarah Wagnen leaps to make a save against Rochester Mayo in Art Hass Stadium Thursday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Courage under fire: Wagnen learns to play keeper in loss to Mayo

By Rocky Hulne

Published 10:08 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Put Sarah Wangen on the field and she’s going to give it her all.

Last winter, Wangen was thrown in at goalie for the Austin girls hockey team on short notice and she’s now learning to play in the net on the fly for the Austin girls soccer team as she made her first varsity start at keeper in a 3-0 loss to Rochester Mayo in Art Hass Stadium Thursday night.

Wangen had her hand on the ball on every goal scored by the Spartans and she even felt the pain of being knocked to the ground on Mayo’s third goal of the night, but she proved she was a fighter – stopping 11 of the shots on goal she faced.

Marie Tolbert hauls in a pass for the Packers against Rochester Mayo in Art Hass Stadium Thursday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

As for the three Mayo goals, Wangen tipped each of the first two scores in the first half and the third one came on a rebound after she had made a leaping save.

“It’s a little frustrating knowing I could have caught it or got a little better tip on it,” Wangen said.

In the second half, Wangen found her footing as she made a leaping save and a pair of diving saves in the first 12 minutes to keep Austin within striking distance.

Wangen last played keeper on the JV team two years ago, but she said it was much different playing the position in a varsity game. 

“I’m always open to it,” Wangen said. “I would have rather been on the field, but I can be a utility player and if the team needs me to play there, I’ll do it. It’s a lot different than playing net in JV.”

Austin head coach Jake Levisen said Wangen showed him a lot by stepping up and playing keeper on short notice.

“Playing goalie comes with a lot of pressure and Sarah showed that she had the true spirit of a teammate,” Levisen said. “She was tremendous tonight.”

Austin (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) made a couple of early pushes on offense that came up empty, but the Spartans controlled the pace for the rest of the contest.

“We played well, but we lost our rhythm a little bit,” Levisen said. “The girls have the knowledge and the skill and they just have to come out as one on the field. It comes down to the girls believing in their skill and their ability, as much as their coaches believe in them.”

Austin’s Jillian Venega makes a play on the ball against Rochester Mayo in Art Hass Stadium Thursday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

News

Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

Mower County

‘It’s really a one team approach’

Health

COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

News

US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to soliciting detective posing as minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail time, probation for man who sexually abused underage boy