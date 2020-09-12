expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

County sees a three case rise

By Daily Herald

Published 7:52 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Mower County added another three COVID-19 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update Friday, while the state saw another day of moderate rise.

The trio of cases in the county brings Mower’s cumulative case total to 1,222. Pam Kellogg, community health division manager in Mower, said there are around 30 cases still active.

Statewide, MDH reported 484 new cases for a cumulative total of 82,716. It also added 13 new deaths for a total of 1,897.

Those hospitalized are currently at 253 with 139 in ICU care.

To date, Minnesota has completed 1,665,328 tests.

Neighboring counties report: Dodge (175), Freeborn (440, 1 death), Fillmore (89), Olmsted (2,154, 26 deaths) and Steele (494, 2 deaths).

Across the state, Minnesota Public Radio is reporting that a late-August wedding that hosted around 300 people in Lyon County has been declared the source of the state’s largest social spread to date.

MPR reported that there have been 75 COVID-19 cases scattered over 14 counties that can be tied directly to the wedding. One has been hospitalized.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Health

County sees a three case rise

News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

News

Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

Mower County

‘It’s really a one team approach’

Health

COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

News

US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck