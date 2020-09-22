expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

By Daily Herald

Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,301.

A fifth COVID-19-related death was also reported over the weekend in the county. The individual was in the age range of 60-64 and was living in a long-term care facility, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Kellogg said there has been a recent increase in cases in long-term care facilities, with five facilities in Mower County testing staff and residents on a weekly basis due to either a positive test in a staff member or a resident.

About 60 cases of COVID-19 are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (209), Fillmore (110), Freeborn (526, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,329, 27 deaths) and Steele (526, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 513 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 91,422. Of those, an estimated 82,833 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,863,694 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 290 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 10 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,979. Of those, 1,430 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Education

College Accolades

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200K

Health

County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

News

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

News

First-time gardeners discover canning

Law Enforcement

Police seeking driver that struck bicyclist

News

2 injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine appointments in Southeast Minnesota

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Health

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

Local Government

County Board District 2 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

News

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return

Mower County

Busy conservation year in Root River uplands

Local Government

Tax levy, CARES election funds on council agenda

Mower County

Next MCHS Lunchbox History to focus on COVID-19 History Project

Education

APS makes case for referendum

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need