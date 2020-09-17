expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

Clarence Steenblock, 84

By Daily Herald

Published 11:27 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

Clarence Steenblock, 84

Clarence Steenblock, age 84, of Westbrook, Minnesota, formerly of Windom, MN, and Austin, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Westbrook, Minnesota.

Clarence Steenblock was born on September 3, 1936, to Tony and Helen Charline (Lighter) Steenblock in Ocheyedan, Iowa.

He spent his childhood in northwest Iowa, attending Floyd 7 Country School, near Sheldon, Iowa. Later his family moved to a farm near Dexter, Minnesota, at the same time several of his parents’ friends were moving from the Sheldon area to farms near Dexter.

Clarence attended Austin High School and graduated in 1954. He served his country for two years in the army. He worked in several banks in the Austin area before attending and receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas—Pan American (now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley) in Edinburg, Texas. He taught mathematics in Texas before returning to Minnesota where he worked for the Austin Cab Company in Austin, MN, before purchasing and operating a motel in Windom, MN for many years.

Clarence loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. He enjoyed collecting magnets, and at one time had an entire wall holding most of his collection. He also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. As a young man, he enjoyed traveling around the United States with his older brother, Charles Steenblock.

He is survived by his sister Ruth (Gary) Wilson of Sioux Falls, SD, niece Charlene Somnis of Jackson, MN, nephew Garner (Kelly) Wilson of Worthington, MN, grandnephews Derek Somnis, Isaac Somnis, Bryce Wilson, Blake Wilson and sister-in-law Maureen Steenlock. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles Steenblock.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, Minnesota, with a graveside service at 2:00 pm on Wenesday, September 23, 2020. A family memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, at the LaCanne Mortuary in Windom, Minnesota. Blessed be his memory.

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

News

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk

Health

Four new COVID case reported in Mower County

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested after fleeing police on scooter

News

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Mower County

MN House candidates answer local questions