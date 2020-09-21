expand
September 21, 2020

Chateau honors a former champ on race night

By Daily Herald

Published 8:40 am Monday, September 21, 2020

It was another big night of racing at the Spirit of 83 Guttormson Memorial at the marquee event at Chateau Speedway on Friday.

The annual event which honors Mike Guttormson, a four-time track champion and the spirit and love for racing he had, especially at Chateau Speedway where he passed away shortly after winning his final feature race on May 30, 1997. 

In USRA B Mod action, Taylor Ausrud of Hayfield started on the pole and lead flag to flag for his first feature win of the season at Chateau. 2020 Track Champion Noah Grinstead of Austin chased him home in second followed by Jared Boumeester of Waseca, and Ty Griffith of Webster City Iowa.  

Chateau Speedway will host its “3rd Annual Autumn Extravaganza” Oct. 2 and 3 to wrap up the 2020 Season. RESULTS 

French’s Repair USRA A Mod Feature

Results: Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, MN (first); Jacob Bleess Chatfield, MN (second); Jason Cummins, New Richland, MN (third); Brandon Davis, Hayfield, MN (fourth) Brad Waits, Rochester, MN (fifth)

USRAB Mod Feature

Results: Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, MN (first); Noah Grinstead, Austin, MN (second); Jared Boumeester, Waseca, MN (third); Ty Griffith, Webster City, IA (fourth); AJ Hoff, Mantorville, MN (fifth)

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature

Results: Dan Wheeler, Savage, MN (first); Trevis Underdahl, Northfield, MN (second); Jeremy Misgen, New Richland, MN (third); Patrick McCarthy, Bloomington, MN (fourth); Ryan Goergen, Stacyville, IA (fifth)

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature

Results: Michael Roth, Deerwood, MN, (first); Michael Wick, Faribault, MN (second); Kyndra Neis, Chatfield, MN (third); Brady Krohnberg, Walters, MN (fourth); Jack Paulson, Morristown, MN (fifth) 

AdamsGraphixWISSOTA Street Stock Feature

Results: Zach Elward, Hayfield, MN (first); Jim Williams, DeGraff, MN (second); Braden Brauer, Eyota, MN (third); Jesse Stahl, Austin, MN (fourth); Stacy Krohnberg, Walters, MN (fifth)

Kruckeberg WISSOTA Hornets Feature

Results: Andy Knutson, Rochester, MN (first); Justin Schelitzche, Cologne, MN (second); Zach Korpi, Owatonna, MN (third); Matt Wieman, Owatonna, MN (fourth); Matt Tighe, Austin, MN (fifth)

 

