expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Charles J. Nicholas

By Daily Herald

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Charles J. Nicholas

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Charles J. Nicholas on September 13, 2020.

Charles Joseph Nicholas was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 18, 1934 to George and Alice (nee Joseph) Nicholas. He spent the first eighteen years of his life in Milwaukee. Charles was the oldest of three siblings. He attended Jesu Catholic elementary school. He served as an altar boy during those years. He graduated from West Division High School in 1952. After high school he attended the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. He was offered a job with J C Penney in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he lived for a year. He returned to Wisconsin and continued to work as a store and window decorator.

Charles did not marry but had many lasting relationships with a variety of friends. He lived and worked in West Bend, Wisconsin with his father and sisters. He received a job offer at J C Penney in Austin, Minnesota in 1969. He relocated to Austin where he has lived until the present time. Charles was well known for his many talents and artistic talents. Those talents included involvement in the Miss Austin Pageants, teaching dance, teaching figure skating, interior decorating, floral design and catering. Many Austin businesses benefited from his decorating skills. He gained many valuable friendships during his 50 plus years in Austin. He leaves behind dear friends and relatives.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Bill) King, Charlotte (Thomas) Agnew; niece, Mindy (Rick) Agnew; great nieces, Meredith and Kasey Agnew; cousins, Dan Dornbrook, Tom Dornbrook, Chris Van Buren, Debbie Leu; close friends, Charles Kloster, Jim Taylor, Bruce and Riley Luschen, Loni and Dave Baldner, Dawn Buringrud.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Alice Nicholas; aunts, Rose Nicholas, Cele Joseph, Rachel Dornbrook; cousin, Darlene Vossequil.

The family of Charles Nicholas extends a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staffs of the Cedars of Austin and the Good Samaritan Comforcare for the loving care of Charles. A special thanks to Nancy Donahue, senior advocate.

A Celebration of Charles Life will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mayer Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Charles inurnment will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00PM at the Fond Du Lac Cathedral Cemetery in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home, Austin, MN

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested after fleeing police on scooter

News

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Mower County

MN House candidates answer local questions

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Health

Fourth death reported from COVID-19 over the weekend

Adams

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System adjusts hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

Mower County

Trout harvest season in Austin ending

Mower County

Over 150 killed on Minn. roads during 100 most-traveled days

News

Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise