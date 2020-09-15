expand
September 16, 2020

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

By Daily Herald

Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

To recognize the accomplishments and contributions made by direct support professionals to the lives of people with disabilities, Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) are supporting Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week, Sept. 13 to 19.

“Direct support professionals are at the core of our mission, helping people with disabilities to live the lives that they choose,” said MOHR President Julie Johnson. “Their work is valued, needed and appreciated.”

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. employs 90 DSPs to serve over 500 individuals in and around the Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna community.

“It has been especially challenging during the COVID-19 Pandemic and our staff has shown remarkable efforts and professionalism every day,” said Richard Pavek Executive Director at Cedar Valley Services.

With more than 100 disability service providers across the state, MOHR’s mission is to promote and strengthen employment and life engagement opportunities as chosen by persons with disabilities.

