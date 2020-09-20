expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Grassed waterway construction in eastern Mower County this past July. Photo provided

Busy conservation year in Root River uplands

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

Water quality in the Root River watershed got a protective boost this year with the construction of more than 4 miles of grassed waterways in the upland areas of eastern Mower County.

Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, based in Austin, led seven projects that built nearly 4.2 miles – 22,040 feet – of grassed waterways through mostly cropland in the headwaters of the Root River’s south and middle branches. These projects involved 10 different landowners, who qualified for state funding to cover 90 percent of the costs.

Grassed waterways are graded channels seeded to grass or other vegetation that slows stormwater along a path that often has eroded the land into a gully or ravine due to rain storms. These waterways also move stormwater through cropland to a stable outlet at a speed that doesn’t cause soil erosion.

Most of this work was funded through a state grant for the Root River One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P). All three branches – including the north – of the Root River State Water Trail – begin in eastern Mower County.    

Mower SWCD board member Jim Kellogg, a member of the Root River 1W1P’s policy committee, said he’s pleased to see progress happening in Mower County through the new 1W1P funding.

“These are win-win projects for conservation and the farmers who are losing productive land to erosion,” Kellogg said. “Hopefully this will create more interest in the county for other conservation work.”

Mower SWCD’s Paul Hunter, a USDA-certified conservation planner, has helped lead the waterway construction this year as well as work with landowners on an overall conservation plan for their land. As a certified planner, Hunter can produce a conservation plan that is required for anyone seeking to apply for funding from the federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) program with USDA-NRCS.

Hunter’s work involves doing field walkovers, drone flights and landowner conversations to create an in-depth evaluation of a farm. From that, Mower SWCD is better able to provide a landowner with an array of options for potential funding and technical support to help protect or improve water quality and soil health.

After harvest this fall, Hunter wants to connect with more farmers and landowners – especially in the targeted areas of the Root River’s middle and south branches – to look at fields for constructing grassed waterways in 2021 through the 90-percent cost-share assistance. More grassed waterways and other conservation work are planned for the Root River watershed in Mower County next year.

Root River 1W1P’s planning area covers more than 1.3 million acres in parts of six counties – Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted and Winona – and includes the Root River Watershed; Minnesota’s portion of the Upper Iowa River Watershed; and Houston County’s Mississippi-Reno Watershed.

About 13 percent of the Root River 1W1P’s planning area is in Mower County, which also hosts the headwaters of the Upper Iowa River. Included in that area are the Mower County townships of Bennington, Clayton, Dexter, Frankford, Grand Meadow, LeRoy, Lodi, Pleasant Valley, Racine and Sargeant.

Under this plan, Mower SWCD and its partners in the Root aim to address challenges facing the quality of groundwater and surface water while also working on areas of soil health.

Mower SWCD and other local agencies also benefit from technical services provided to ag producers thanks to funding by the Root River 1W1P grant. Ag producers in vulnerable wellhead protection areas, nitrogen-impaired watersheds and townships can get assistance for soil health and nutrient management.

Mower County

Busy conservation year in Root River uplands

Local Government

Tax levy, CARES election funds on council agenda

Mower County

Next MCHS Lunchbox History to focus on COVID-19 History Project

Education

APS makes case for referendum

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need

Mower County

County Board District 1 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

Business

Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Over 1,600 arrested during DWI enforcement period

Mower County

Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

News

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Mower County

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

News

Absentee and early voting begin in Minnesota

News

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

Health

MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached