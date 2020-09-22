Bruins grab a defenseman in dispersal draft

After the Jamestown Rebels suspended operations for the 2020-2021 season on Monday, the NAHL held its fourth dispersal draft of the season and the Austin Bruins grabbed defenseman Spencer Cox with the first pick in the dispersal draft.

Cox, 19, will begin his first full season of junior hockey with the Bruins after competing for Culver Military Academy for the last three seasons. Cox tallied 25 goals and 64 assists in 112 career games with Culver.

Cox was selected by Corpus Christi with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NAHL Entry Draft in April.