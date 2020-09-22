expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Bruins grab a defenseman in dispersal draft

By Daily Herald

Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

After the Jamestown Rebels suspended operations for the 2020-2021 season on Monday, the NAHL held its fourth dispersal draft of the season and the Austin Bruins grabbed defenseman Spencer Cox with the first pick in the dispersal draft.

Cox, 19, will begin his first full season of junior hockey with the Bruins after competing for Culver Military Academy for the last three seasons. Cox tallied 25 goals and 64 assists in 112 career games with Culver.

Cox was selected by Corpus Christi with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NAHL Entry Draft in April.

Education

College Accolades

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200K

Health

County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

News

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

News

First-time gardeners discover canning

Law Enforcement

Police seeking driver that struck bicyclist

News

2 injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine appointments in Southeast Minnesota

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Health

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

Local Government

County Board District 2 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

News

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return

Mower County

Busy conservation year in Root River uplands

Local Government

Tax levy, CARES election funds on council agenda

Mower County

Next MCHS Lunchbox History to focus on COVID-19 History Project

Education

APS makes case for referendum

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need