BP wins boys race, Pacelli takes girls race in BP triangular

The Blooming Prairie boys took first in their home triangular and Pacelli took first in the girls race at the BP cross country triangular Tuesday.

Jayden Lewis of Pacelli won the boys race and Lexi Lewis of Pacelli won the girls race.

Hosea Baker paced the BP boys with a third place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

1. Blooming Prairie 28; 2. NRHEG 42; 3. Pacelli 59

BP: Hosea Baker (third, 20:19.5); Luke Larkoski (fourth, 21:25); Jesse Cardenas (sixth, 21:82.2); Tyler Forystek (seventh, 21:38.2); Alex Miller (eighth, 21:38.7)

Pacelli: Jayden Lewis (first, 19:30.1); Grayson Bickler (12th, 23:13); Javier Clifuentes (13th, 23:20); Blake Klingfus (18th, 25:05); Jack Klingfus (20th, 27:47)

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Pacelli 30; 2. Blooming Prairie 48; 3. NRHEG 50

BP: Bobbie Bruns (sixth, 25:36.9); Megan Oswald (eighth, 26:27.6); Emily Miller (ninth, 26:35.3); Chloe McCarthy (10th, 26:46.6); Maggie Bruns (15th, 28:15.2)

Pacelli: Lexi Lewis (first, 22:46); Kirsten Koopal (second, 22:53); Lilly Weise (fourth, 24:54); Kendahl Lewis (11th, 26:53); Abby Christopherson (12th, 27:20); Caitlin Drees (13th, 27:34); Ammy Vlasek (14th, 17:41)