expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

By Associated Press

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said.

The Washington Post, where Woodward serves as associate editor, reported excerpts of the book, “Rage” on Wednesday, as did CNN. The book also covers race relations, diplomacy with North Korea and a range of other issues that have arisen during the past two years.

The book is based in part on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump between December and July.

“Trump never did seem willing to fully mobilize the federal government and continually seemed to push problems off on the states,” Woodward writes.

“There was no real management theory of the case or how to organize a massive enterprise to deal with one of the most complex emergencies the United States had ever faced.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president’s words to the public were designed to express confidence and calm at a time of

insurmountable challenges.

“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID. The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that,” McEnany said.
McEnany took questions about the book during a briefing at the White House on Wednesday. She said his actions reflect that he took COVID-19 seriously.

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to soliciting detective posing as minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail time, probation for man who sexually abused underage boy

News

Records shed light on National Guard call-up during May chaos

News

Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing in Clearwater County

Education

Winona St. self-quarantines its campus for two weeks

News

Pandemic, ‘Floyd effect’ hamper Minneapolis crime prevention efforts