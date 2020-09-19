expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2020

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

By Associated Press

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP  — The bodies of all three victims on board a single-engine plane that crashed last weekend have been recovered from a water-filled quarry in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The third victim was recovered Thursday night, authorities said. The sheriff’s office identified two victims recovered earlier, 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato.

Their plane went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove Sunday. Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.

Cottage Grove police and sheriff’s offices in Hennepin, Carver, Ramsey and Dakota counties assisted with recovery efforts as well as the Department of Natural Resources from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Authorities have said the recovery work has been difficult because of the large debris field in the quarry and the water’s depth of 70 feet.

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need

Mower County

County Board District 1 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

Business

Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Over 1,600 arrested during DWI enforcement period

Mower County

Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

News

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Mower County

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

News

Absentee and early voting begin in Minnesota

News

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

Health

MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

News

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk