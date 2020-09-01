expand
September 1, 2020

Beverly Ann Anderson, 80

Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Beverly A. Anderson, age 80 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 29,2020, at her home, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family in Austin. Beverly was born to Harris and Anna (Larson) Wilkerson on May 12, 1940 in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated Austin High School. On January 22, 1961, Beverly married Darold Anderson in Blooming Prairie. Beverly worked as a Dietary Aide at St. Marks Living for 25 years, she retired in 2005. She enjoyed camping, gardening, crafting, traveling, playing dice, and bingo. But, most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids and family. Beverly will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Darold Anderson of Austin; children, Gary Anderson of Austin, Curtis Anderson of Austin, and Teresa (Bill) Wilde of Austin; sisters, Judy Branson, and Arlene Vanek; brothers, Robert Wilkerson, and Arnold (Nancy) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Jared, and Jessica (Kyle) and many other wonderful relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 9 siblings; Henry, Lloyd, Jack, Richard, Gladys, Dorothy, Deloris, Betty and Pearl; father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Margaret (Wanous) Anderson, a sister-in-law, Diane Anderson and brothers-in-law, Gene Branson and Lauren Vanek.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour before the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin MN, following the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

