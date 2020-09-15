expand
September 16, 2020

Barbara J. Orth, 63

By Daily Herald

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Barbara J. Orth, 63

Barbara Jean Orth, age 63 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Barb was born on June 18, 1957, to Henry and Robin Orth in Austin, Minnesota. Barb attended the Austin Vocational School for computer graphic design. After earning her degree and trade certificate, Barb first worked and lived in the Owatonna area and later in the Austin area utilizing her degree as a computer technician for approximately 30 years. Barb always loved to fish and hunt with her family. Every summer, she would go to northern Minnesota to fish and visit family there. Barbara was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and a true Christian who was at peace in meeting her maker. Barb was always an excellent cook, and each Christmas season she loved giving Christmas gifts to Toys for Tots. She also enjoyed painting wildlife scenes with acrylic paints.

Barbara is survived by her mother, Robin Orth of Austin MN; two sisters, Patricia Nelson of Marble, CO, and Katheryn Bublitz of Waterville, MN; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Orth.

A graveside service took place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed to Robin Orth, Austin, MN.

