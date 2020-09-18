Austin’s Shute takes first, but Spartans sweep Packer cross country teams

The Austin girls lost to Rochester Mayo 20-43 and and the Packer boys lost to the Spartans 20-41 in a cross country dual in Rochester Thursday.

Austin eighth grader Marissa Shute took first place in the girls race with a time of 21:13.6 as she edged out Mayo’s Hanna LaMaster by six seconds.

Jackson Marsh took third for the Austin boys.

RESULTS

Austin boys: Jackson Marsh (third, 17:46.7); Thomas Herrick (fifth, 18:24.1); Thomas Asmus (11th, 18:53.5); Joseph Garry (12th, 18:55.2); Alex Petrik (14th, 19:09.5); Kyle Mayer (15th, 19:18.3)

Austin girls: Marissa Shute (first, 21:13.6); Cassidy Shute (10th, 23:06.8); Grace Vortherms (12th, 23:37.9); Lauren Schmitt (16th, 25:40.5); Micah Weber (17th, 26:33.3); Hillary Marcial (18th, 27:29.2)