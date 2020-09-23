expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Ask A Trooper: Navigate a crosswalk

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Question: My family and I have concerns about crosswalk safety due to traffic not stopping and pedestrians not knowing what to do. Can you share how best to navigate such a crosswalk for both motorists and pedestrians?

Answer: Crosswalks involve pedestrians and motor vehicles – the literal two-way street. That means everyone involved – pedestrian and driver must share the road.

So far this year, 31 pedestrians and six bicyclists have been killed on Minnesota roads. Failure to yield the right-of-way and driver/pedestrian inattention/distraction are primary contributing factors in these crashes. Everyone plays a role in personal responsibility and accountability. A few simple rules of the road can help get everyone home safely at the end of the day:

Safety Tips for Drivers

• Drive attentively and at safe speeds. Remember, pedestrians can be difficult to see, especially in bad weather or at night. Scan the road and sidewalks ahead for pedestrians.

•Anticipate pedestrians especially in urban areas, around schools and colleges.

•Before making a turn, look in all directions for pedestrians.

•Look carefully behind your vehicle before backing up, especially for small children.

•Watch for people in wheelchairs and motorized carts, who may be below eye level.

•Stop for crossing pedestrians at every intersection, even those without crosswalks or stoplights.  Stop far enough back so drivers in other lanes can also see the pedestrian in time to stop.

•Do not block crosswalks while stopped, and don’t pass other vehicles stopped for pedestrians. Drive smart by slowing down in neighborhoods and always park the phone, it’s the law!

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

•Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections; don’t cross mid-block and obey traffic signals.

•Make eye contact with drivers and ensure they see you and will stop.

•Clearly show your intentions to cross. When you have a system to activate (flashing lights/beacon) – use them.

•Watch for turning and passing vehicles.

•Look across all lanes for moving vehicles before proceeding.

•Continue to be alert and watch for vehicles when walking in a crosswalk — drivers aren’t always looking for pedestrians.

•Use sidewalks where provided — where no sidewalks are provided, it is usually safer to walk facing traffic.

•Make it easy for drivers to see you — dress in light colors and wear retro-reflective material. Carry a flashlight when it’s dark.

•Alcohol and drugs can impair your ability to walk safely, just like they do a person’s ability to drive.

•Use extra caution when crossing multiple-lane, higher speed streets.

•When crossing the road, stay off your phone or device. Distractions can cause a pedestrian to enter the roadway when traffic is coming.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees

News

High court vacancy adds ‘urgency’ to Minnesota legislative races

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail inmate receives drug charges

Education

3 more school board candidates look at referendum, other issues that impact APS

Local Government

Council sets tax levy increase at four percent

News

Fall colors emerge just in time for the start of autumn

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escaping custody

Brownsdale

Club News: Jay Leno’s garage?

News

Ginsburg’s style was more than a subtle courtroom statement

Education

College Accolades

News

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200K

Health

County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

News

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

News

First-time gardeners discover canning

Law Enforcement

Police seeking driver that struck bicyclist

News

2 injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine appointments in Southeast Minnesota

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Health

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

Local Government

County Board District 2 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

News

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return