expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

‘All smiles on deck’

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:01 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Austin freshman motivates Packer swim team

 

The Austin girls swimming and diving team needed a mood booster this season and it certainly found one.

Freshman Hannah Keenan may be small in stature and she may never win a race for the Packers, but she has brought the team together in a season where every meet has no direct competition and no fans are allowed at meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah, who has Down’s Syndrome, is a friendly voice to teammates between events and she’s a voice of support during races. Most of all, Hannah gives the team the fire it needs whenever she gets in the pool and swims the 50-yard freestyle.

“When Hannah’s in the water, it’s all smiles on deck,” said Austin senior Molly Garry. “ Hannah’s just a motivator for the team and she always inspires us. She gets out there and does her best every day.”

Garry helped bring Hannah to the Packers when she recruited Emma Keenan, a senior and is Hannah’s older sister, to the swim team two years ago. Emma was running cross country before she came to the swim team and she brought Hannah with her.

Hannah, who has swam for two years, was swimming with the YMCA last year and competed in the Special Olympics, but now she’s taking the competition to another level. She has the energy to compete, but she’s still working on how to dive into the pool and how to turn with a flip.

“It’s fun. I love to swim,” Hannah said. “Practices are harder here than they were at the Y.”

Hannah has buddied up to Austin sophomore Olivia Walsh as Walsh has missed a lot of time with an injury. Walsh has enjoyed her time in the stands with Hannah and she’s also seen Hannah make big strides in the pool.

“The last few days I’ve been in the same lane as her in practice and she’s always swimming and she’s always pushing herself,” Walsh said. “She only stops when we take breaks.”

Emma said she has no choice but to work hard when she sees the energy that Hannah brings, even if it is just for a routine practice.

“When I’m tired and don’t want to go to practice and Hannah always tells me ‘we’re going to practice,’” Emma said.

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

News

State legislative races to watch

News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

2 Republicans challenge Minnesota plan for late mail ballots

News

State launches ‘barrier-free’ COVID-19 testing push

News

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Local Government

County sets 2021 preliminary levy at just .5% higher than last year

Health

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

News

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

News

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees