September 25, 2020

Alfred “Cedric” (C.T.) Thomas, 55

By Daily Herald

Published 3:16 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Alfred “Cedric” (C.T.) Thomas, 55, of Albert Lea, Minnesota passed away on September 22, 2020 at home, with family by his side.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, September 27 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Burial will take place in the Fern Oak Cemetery of Gary, Indiana. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Cedric was born February 16, 1965 in Gary Indiana to John and Clara Thomas. He attended school at Horace – Mann in Gary Indiana and played football, basketball and baseball.

In 2000, he moved to Minnesota and continued working as a chef. He worked with Lincoln Sandwiches early in Gary, IN and while in Minnesota he worked with Hormel in Austin, Minnesota and recently was the Pit Master at Trails Travel Center in Albert Lea.

Cedric and his fiancé, Kris Brandt shared many years together. They enjoyed time with family, good meals, movies, music, dancing and being together. In these last few years, Kris truly cared for Cedric and dedicated her love in caring for him.

C.T. was a talented chef and BBQ master. He was proud of his signature dry rub and kept his recipe a secret. He shared his love with family and friends through his cooking. Family was very important to Cedric. He enjoyed talking with his brother Quintin every day and was the proud father to his son, Alfred C. Thomas, Jr. “Man Man”. He was a humble man and shared wisdom throughout his family. His quick wit will be missed. Cedric was a life-long Chicago Bears and Boston Celtics fan. He would always find a reason to talk to a stranger, tell a story and remind everyone that we are more the same than different.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Thomas of Gary, IN; fiancé, Kris Brandt of Albert Lea, MN; children, Alfred Cedric Thomas, Jr. “Man Man” of Gary, IN, Dagan (Ruthie) Brandt and Alexander (Sarah Cramblit) Brandt; grandchildren, Dexter and Maxwell Brandt and Leland and Lila Cramblit; siblings, Barbara Banks, Edith Paige, Caroline Floyd, Phyllis (Jimmy) Bolden, Barney (Patricia) Joshua, Deborah (Arthur, Jr.) Bryant, Angelia Chin and Quintin (Dorothy) Thomas with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cedric was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas, Sr.; brother, John Thomas, Jr.; sister, Shirley Easley; niece, Evette and nephew, Gregory Bolden.

