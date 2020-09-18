expand
September 18, 2020

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

By Daily Herald

Published 6:05 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday again reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,261. Mower County currently ranks 15th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Approximately 50 cases are still active in Mower County, up from about 35 earlier this week, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (188), Fillmore (105), Freeborn (504, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,253, 27 deaths) and Steele (513, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,099 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 87,807. Of those, an estimated 80,221 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,791,680 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 250 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,950. Of those, 1,414 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

