September 25, 2020

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

By Daily Herald

Published 5:47 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,322.

Approximately 65-70 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Mower County currently ranks 16th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases, according to MDH figures.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (232), Fillmore (116), Freeborn (540, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,388, 28 deaths) and Steele (540, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,191 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 94,189. Of those, an estimated 84,256 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,924,020 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 7,391 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,067 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported six deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,994. Of those, 1,438 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

