September 8, 2020

30-35 COVID-19 cases active in Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported another new case of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,214.

About 30-35 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Mower County currently ranks 13th in cumulative cases in Minnesota counties.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (163), Fillmore (89), Freeborn (425, 1 death), Olmsted (2,124, 25 deaths) and Steele (473, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 387 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 81,608. As of Tuesday, 257 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 135 in intensive care, while an estimated 74,235 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported two deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,862. Of those, 1,361 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

