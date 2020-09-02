expand
September 22, 2020

2 injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

By Associated Press

Published 8:42 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men injured by police during violence that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are suing the city, its police chief and unnamed officers.

Soren Stevenson, 25, lost his left eye after he was shot by police with a projectile in the days following Floyd’s death May 25.

Ethan Marks, 19, suffered blinding injuries to his right eye when a tear gas canister exploded in his face. Marks says he was helping his mother clean up rubble along a Minneapolis street May 28 when he was struck without warning on an interstate ramp.

An attorney for both men, Robert Bennett, says actions by police violated their constitutional rights. Bennett is seeking $10 million in damages plus attorneys fees for each of them, the Star Tribune reported.

Bennett is the attorney who negotiated a $20 million settlement with the city last year over the 2017 death of Justine Damond Ruszczyk, who was fatally shot by an officer.

The men’s lawsuit cites police policy that says firing projectiles to certain parts of the body can cause serious injury or death and forbids discharging them for crowd management.

