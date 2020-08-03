expand
August 4, 2020

Winona man injured in Friday afternoon accident

By Mike Stoll

Published 11:05 am Monday, August 3, 2020

A Winona man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being involved in a two car accident Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, on Friday a 2002 Chevy Impala and 2005 Ford Freestar were both southbound on Highway 218 when they collided at about 3:56 p.m. at County Road 1 in Udolpho Township, Mower County.

Blooming Prairie fire fighters, Blooming Prairie police, Blooming Prairie Ambulance and Steele County deputies all responded to the scene.

The Chevy’s driver, Dustin Daniel Holicky, 37, of Winona was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with life threatening injuries. The Ford’s driver, Thomas Anthony Decker, 28, of Blooming Prairie was uninjured.

The report did not indicate what caused the vehicles to collide; however, alcohol was not involved.

The report also indicated Holicky was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

