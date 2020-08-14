William (Bill) Playle

Born in Brownsdale, Minnesota on November 26, 1937 to Forrest and Imogene Playle, Bill passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family following a six-month illness. Bill worked for American Can Company for over 3 decades and was always helping others when he was not at work. He was the true handyman and had never met a job he could not do. He will be truly missed by his family and friends for his wry sense of humor and gentle spirit. He was known to be a man of few words but when he spoke it was meaningful. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Playle, his son Scott (Shelly), daughters Penny Beattie (Dennis), Stacey (Eric) Opsahl, and Tracey (Troy) Tokheim. His grandchildren; Kathyrn Joy Smith (Kevin), Elizabeth Griner & Myles Lucero, Meghan (Nate) Carter, Rebecca Griner, Luke Opsahl (Mel Johnson), Logan Opsahl Jackson (Zach), Elijah Opsahl (Gabby Vetsch), Hannah Lewis, Bryan Lewis, Kyle Tokheim, Christine Franklin, Cody Tokheim. His brother-in-laws; Eugene (Judy) Back, and Keith (Norma) Back, sister-in-law Mona Back and nieces & nephews; Dee (Joe) Valenti, Kristi Kordewick, Kurt Playle, Darin (Angela) Playle, Amy Back, Adam Back (Nicole), Vicky (James), David (Marge) Back, Mike (Mandy) Back, Shelly (Pat) Blanton, and Tim Back. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Imogene and Forrest, brother Gerald (Betty), brother- in-laws Allen and Gary Back

Memorial Service and scattering of his ashes on Smith Lake near Garrison Minnesota will occur at a future date to be determined.