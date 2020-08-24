expand
August 24, 2020

UM regents to delay move-in at 3 campuses due to virus fears

By Associated Press

Published 1:49 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Monday agreed to delay move-in at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses and teach classes completely online for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus.

The board voted 8-3 to approve the proposal laid out Friday by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel. Her plan follows COVID-19 outbreaks at several U.S. colleges, including the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame. Student association leaders from the three campuses wrote a joint letter to the board Friday calling for increased testing and safety procedures this fall.

“Despite extensive preparation, research, planning and advice, the landscape is shifting yet again and we need to re-evaluate our fall plans,” Gabel said. “I want to express to all of our students, particularly those who are moving on campus for the first time, how much we ache for their lost experiences.”

Classes begin Aug. 31 in Duluth and Sept. 8 at the other two campuses.

Regents Richard Beeson, Michael Hsu and Darrin Rosha opposed the proposal. Regent Thomas Anderson was not present for the vote.

